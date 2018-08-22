Vidulka National Efficiency Awards Ceremony 2018 was held under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena at Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference hall, Colombo yesterday (21st).This award Ceremony is organized annually by Ministry of Power and Renewable Energy and Sri Lanka Sunithya Energy Authority with the intention of developing the efficiency of all the sectors related to power and energy and advancing the usage of renewable energy sources.

Organizations that present successful energy efficiency projects and conduct organizational missions excellently managing energy sources are appreciated at this award ceremony. This time “Rajatha Jwala” awards were presented by the president for the winners within the following four categories which are the progress of the energy efficiency, technical assistance of the energy efficiency, larger scale hotels and smaller scale productions.

Minister of Power and Renewable Energy Ranjith Siyambalapitiya, Deputy Minister Ajith.P. Perera, Secretary of the Ministry Dr.B.M.S. Batagoda, Chairmen of the Sri Lanka Sunithya Authority Keerthi Wickremarathne, Director- General Ranjith Sepala were present in this event.