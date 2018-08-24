President presents Golden awards for the employees who completed a service of 25 years of Ceylon Petroleum Corporation and Ceylon Petroleum Storage Terminals Ltd The Ceremony for presenting Golden Awards for the employees who completed 25 years of service of excellence of Ceylon Petroleum Corporation and Ceylon Petroleum Storage Terminals Ltd was held under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena at Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall yesterday (23rd).

Presenting Golden Awards for the employees who have completed 25 years of service of excellence of Ceylon Petroleum Storage Terminals Ltd and Ceylon Petroleum Corporation has been held since 1987 and 73 employees who have completed 25 years of service of excellence for the date of 2018-08-01 were presented golden awards today. Symbolizing it 10 employees were presented golden awards by the President.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesighe, Minister of Petroleum Resources Development Arjuna Ranatunga, Deputy Minister Anoma Gamage, Secretary of the Ministry Upali Marasighe, Chairmen of Ceylon Petroleum Corporation and Ceylon Petroleum Storage Terminals Limited Dhammika Ranatunga and others were present in this event.