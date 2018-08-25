President Maithripala Sirisena yesterday said at present there are many projects being implemented to uplift the lives of farming community and to make their lives prosperous. The President was speaking at the commencement of the Second Stage of the Wayamba Ela to be built at a cost of Rs.16,000 million, in Polpithigama, yesterday.

Meanwhile, the inauguration ceremony of renovating 2,400 rural tanks connected with “Ellanga Gammana” or Cascaded Tank-Village system in the Dry Zone was also held under the patronage of the President near the Kubukulawa Tank, Polpithigama.

President Sirisena told the farming community at the Polpithigama Public Ground that he has a good understanding regarding the issues faced by the country’s farmers.‘Today, through a speedy procedure, solutions are provided for the long standing water issue faced by the farmers,” the President said.He added that the Paddy Marketing Board is playing a vital role in giving a good price for paddy.

The President pointed out to the adverse effects experienced by us as a result of climate and environmental changes that the country faced during the past few years.“According to recent reports, Sri Lanka has reached the fourth place among the world’s worst affected countries,due to advesrse weather and climate changes,” the President said.

The President said 50 years ago, Sri Lanka secured the 97th place in the climate report and due to the enormous environmental destruction caused by various racketeers, the country is faced with such a situation at present.The President said the completion of the Second Stage of the Wayamba Ela project, will provide thousands of cubic feet of water from the Mahaweli River to the Northern area of the Kurunegala District. Thus, water will be provided for cultivations in the Polpithigama, Ahatuwewa, Mahawa and Ambanpola Divisional Secretariats during both the Yala and Maha seasons, together with fulfilling the drinking water needs of the people living in those areas.

Around 12,500 hectares of lands will be cultivated under the Wayamba Palath Ela project where irrigational water for 13,000 farmer families is to be provided. In addition, when considering the drinking water planning facilities provided under this project, the number of families benefited through this will be 40,000 in amount. Thus, water of Mahaweli River will be channeled to 315 small rivers and eight main rivers belonging to the Mee Oya, Hakwatuna Oya, and Kala Oya drones. The main cannel built for that is 9 km in length.

The project, which became a reality due to the strong determination of President Maitheripala Sirisena will be provided monetary aid by the Asian Development Bank and the Sri Lankan Government.The first stage of this project is to be completed in 2019 and the second stage in 2024.The Ellanga system project, which reconstructs 2,400 reservoirs is a project initiated to reconstruct the reservoirs that aren’t activated in dry areas and to channel irrigational water for those people.

Work of the second stage of the Wayamba Ela was also initiated by the President after unveiling the Commemoration plaque. The Wayamba Ela Development office was also opened by the President.Nine Water purification systems which were built to provide clean water to the people where kidney disease is prevalent were vested with the public by the President through the long distance communication system.Ministers Gamini Jayawickrama Perera, S.B.Nawinne, Duminda Dissanayake, Mahinda Amaraweera, Dayasiri Jayasekara, public representatives of the North Western Province, Secretary to the President Udaya. R.Seneviratne, Mahaweli Development and Environment Ministry Secretary Anura Dissanayake, engineers in charge of the project,Security Forces Heads and the Inspector-General of Police were present.