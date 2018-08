Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe left for Vietnam today to attend the Indian Ocean Conference in Hanoi.

The conference takes place from August 27 -28 under the them “Building Regional Architectures” to promote strategic cooperation and trade ties between countries, consolidate security frameworks and administrative processes, and contribute to maintaining regional peace, stability, development, and connectivity.

Wickremesinghe is scheduled to address the inaugural session of the two-day conference on August 27th.