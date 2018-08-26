The inauguration ceremony of the Association of Disaster Risk Management Professionals, Sri Lanka (ADRiMP) was held under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena at the BMICH, recently.

ADRiMP is an assembly of professionals representing varied disciplines to nurture a culture of safety in Sri Lanka from the impact of disasters and climate change.

Professor Dilanthi Amaratunga of the University of Huddersfield, UK delivered the keynote address.During this event the President presented a memento to Professor Dilanthi Amaratunga.The Secretary of the ADRiMP Mr.N.A.Sisira Kumara also presented a memento to the President.

State Minister Palitha Range Bandara and members of the ADRiMP participated on this occasion.