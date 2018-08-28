India has agreed to increase its investment in the development oriented projects in Sri Lanka.Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj made these remarks during bilateral discussions with Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on the sidelines of the two-day Indian Ocean Conference 2018, at the Sheraton Hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam yesterday.Minister Swaraj further said that India is keen to extend further assistance to develop the housing, ports and airports sectors in Sri Lanka.

The Indian External Affairs Minister added it was encouraging to see the Indian Ocean Confernece going from strength to strength.“This is the best forum to ensure free passage for vessels in the Indian Ocean region and also to reaffirm the commitment of various countries to peace and security in the region,” both parties emphasized during the discussions.