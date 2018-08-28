Speaker Karu Jayasuriya, in accordance with Section 4 (12) of the Provincial Councils (Amendment) Act No. 17 of 2017, has appointed a five-member committee. The Committee appointed to make recommendations to hold provincial elections will be chaired by Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The other members are: Mr. RMAL Ratnayake, Mr. Periyasamy Muthulingam, Prof. Balasundaram Pillai and Dr. ASM Nawfal.The four members appointed in addition to the Prime Minister are intellectuals who are non-politicians knowledgeable in the field.

Following the defeat of the Report of the Delimitation Committee for the Delimitation of electorates in Provincial Councils in Parliament, political parties have agreed to provide full support to hold the provincial elections in January 2018 if the committee appointed by the Speaker and headed by the Prime Minister can provide relevant recommendations by mid-October.