U.S. State Department’s Deputy Assistant Secretary Alice Wells met Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe at the Sheraton Hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam on August 27. Wells described the Indian Ocean Conference as a positive approach towards a very important and salutary effort.

The discussions also paid special attention towards economic, political and social tendencies in Sri Lanka as well as in the region and international world. Minister Sagala Ratnayake, Secretary to the Prime Minister Saman Ekanayake, Ambassador in Vietnam Hasanthi Dissanayake, PM’s Additional Secretary Saman Athaudahetti, Director General (Maritime and Climatic Unit) of the Foreign Affairs Ministry Sashikala Premawardane and Assistant Secretary Ruwan Gunawardane were present.