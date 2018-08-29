Ministry Secretaries should take firm and swift decisions in carrying out programmes to provide relief to the people and reducing the cost of living, President Maithripala Sirisena said. Addressing ministry secretaries at the Presidential Secretariat on Monday, the President emphasised that a major responsibility is cast on Ministry Secretaries to drive efficiency into the government’s development programme.

New proposals to increase government revenue, creation of new income avenues, contribution towards the national economy and the programme undertaken towards expenditure management in state institutions gained special attention during this meeting, the President’s Media Unit said.

The President emphasised the need for Ministries to conduct a streamlined public relations exercise. He said pride of place should be given towards addressing people’s problems and needs. He said every ministry should maintain a website and constantly update its work, development projects and their progress as well as other relevant information.

The meeting also reviewed the contribution made by Ministries towards the government’s prime development programmes including the ‘Gramashakthi, Gamperaliya’, Enterprise Sri Lanka national food production and national tree planting programmes.

