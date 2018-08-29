President Maithripala Sirisena will lead the Sri Lanka delegation to the fourth Summit of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC), which will be held from 30-31 August 2018 in Kathmandu, a statement from his office said today.

At the conclusion of the Summit, the Chairmanship of BIMSTEC will be handed over to Sri Lanka by the current Chair, Nepal. The Presidents of Sri Lanka and Myanmar, the Prime Ministers of India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Thailand, and the Chief Advisor of the Government of Bhutan will be leading their respective delegations to the Summit.

The leaders are to adopt the 4th BIMSTEC Summit Declaration: "Towards a Peaceful, Prosperous and Sustainable Bay of Bengal Region" on 31 August at the conclusion of the Summit.The leaders will also witness the signing of the “MoU for the BIMSTEC Grid Inter-Connection" at the Summit.

During the preceding meetings, several initiatives under agreed priority sectors will be reviewed with a view to enhancing inclusive growth and economic prosperity in the BIMSTEC region. The 3rd BIMSTEC Summit was held in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar in 2014, and a BIMSTEC leaders' retreat and the BRICS & BIMSTEC outreach Summit was held in Goa, India in 2016.State Minister of Foreign Affairs Vasantha Senanayake, and officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Kathmandu will also participate in summit related meetings.

During his stay in Nepal, President Maithripala Sirisena will be meeting his Nepali counterpart President Bidhya Devi Bhandari and the Prime Minister of Nepal Khadga Prasad Oli on 01 September.The President will also attend a Banquet hosted by the President of Nepal in his honour. President Sirisena will be visiting Lumbini on 01 September, and on 02 September, he is scheduled to visit the SAARC Secretariat in Kathmandu and attend a tree planting ceremony there.