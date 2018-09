The Chairman of the Peoples Bank Hemasiri Fernando assumed duties as the Chief of the staff of the President this morning. Before assumed the duties he received the letter of appointment from the President Maithripala sirisena.

As a senior Administrative officer Mr Fernando held many important posts, including secretary to the prime minister and Ministry of Post and Telecommunication.

In addition, to Chairmanship of the Airport and Aviation and the Telecom, He also one of the past presidents of Sri Lanka National Olympic committee and old boy of Nalanda Collage, Colombo.