He observed that many issues relating to salary and promotions of Police officers have already being addressed by the government.The Prime Minister observed that the success recorded by the Police should be analytically studied to gain insights to make the service more efficient.
He pointed out that having being able to hold the Local Government Elections without any violent incidents is the most significant achievement recorded in the recent history of keeping law and order in the country.
However, Premier Wickremesinghe noted that he is disappointed over incidents that occurred at Digana.“We have to look into these shortcomings and learn from them. We were able to understand the kind of disturbances that social media and new technology can cause to law and order in a country. We can learn from them and act accordingly,” the Prime Minister added.The Prime Minister also observed that the Police Service has new challenges to meet when fighting crime, with the advancement in technology.
“The Police service has become more and more important by the day. Now, there are drug mafia networks and cyber-crimes which the Police have to deal with. The Police is the most important establishment that ensures the security and the stability of a country. Without stability, a country cannot advance or develop. If a government cannot maintain law and order, it won’t be able to rule the country either. That is how much important of a service that the Police is engaged in,” the Prime Minister observed.
IGP Pujith Jayasundara, Public Administration and Law and Order Minister Ranjith Maddumabandara, Deputy Minister Nalin Bandara, high ranking officials of the Armed Forces and other distinguished guests were present at the event.