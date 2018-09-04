Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said that according to Police reports the recorded crimes in the country have decreased by 35% while the number of cleared cases have increased by 20% during the year 2017.The Prime Minister was speaking at the 152nd Police Anniversary Celebrations held at Police Park Grounds yesterday .

The Prime Minister, while commending Sri Lanka Police for the achievement, pointed out that of the 35,971 reported incidents of crime, 79% of the cases have been solved in 2017.He further pointed out that in 2014, the number of crimes reported amounted to 50,962.

e also encouraged IGP Pujith Jayasundara to increase the crime solving rate to an 80% or more in the coming year.Prime Minister Wickremesinghe further said that Cabinet approval will soon be granted for the establishment of the Police and Criminal Justice Studies University which was the brainchild of the former Law and Order Minister Sagala Ratnayaka.

The Prime Minister also said that he has already given instructions to Law and Order Minister Ranjith Maddumabandara and the Prime Minister’s Secretary to hold a discussion with the respective officers and Police Commission Chairman to solve the remaining issues of Police officers in the service.