A National Awards Ceremony to recognise the State Institutions with a high level of performance will be held at the Parliament Complex at 10 a.m. tomorrow with the participation of President Maithripala Sirisena, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and Speaker Karu Jayasuriya as the Chief Guests.

The event organised by the Committee on Public Accounts (COPA) will recognize 101 state institutions which showed high performance in the year 2016 with gold, silver and merit awards.The event will be held at a Committee Room in Parliament.

The institutions have been selected after assessing the financial management and the performance of all the 837 public institutions coming under its purview through a computerized information management system.

This is the second national ceremony organised by the COPA to recognize the state institutions with high level of performance. All the Ministries, Departments, Provincial Councils, Local Authorities, District Secretariats and Divisional Secretariats come under the purview of COPA. The task of the COPA is to probe their managerial efficiency and financial discipline based on the Auditor General’s reports and observations.

COPA Chairman and Deputy Minister Lasantha Alagiyawanna Alagiyawanna tabled the COPA report assessing the financial management and performance of 837 institutions covering the financial year 2016 on June 19. He said this computerized system is being used to assess whether the institutions coming under its purview have met the basic performance criteria.

Compared to 2015, the number of institutes that have scored less than 50 marks have decreased by an 80 percent in 2016.