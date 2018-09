President Maithripala Sirisena, who visited the ancient Kirivehra on his birthday (Sep 3) and obtained blessings.Chief incumbent of Kirivehra Ven. Thalagala Gnanendra Thero and the mahasangha engaged in religious rituals and invoked blessings to the President.

After that, President Sirisena who engaged in the religious rituals at Kataragama Maha Dewala obtained blessings entering the other Dewalas in the Dewala premises.The Basnayaka Nilame of Ruhunu Maha Kataragama Dewala Dilruwan Rajapaksha and others were present in this event.