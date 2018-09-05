President presents Air tickets for the students participating in the 12th Asia Pacific Conference on Tobacco President Maithripala Sirisena presented air tickets to the six students of the Medical Education Unit of Rajarata University who are participating in the 12th Asia Pacific Conference on Tobacco at the President’s office yesterday (4th).

This Conference will be held in Bali City in Indonesia on 13, 14, and 15th of September under the theme, “Controlling Tobacco for of a sustainable development of a healthier generation”.The students of Medical Education Unit of Rajarata University M.G.B. Harsha Madushanka, W.M. Asinsala Madumali, P.K. Nimesha Dulanjali, R.M.Saman Kumara, W.M.R.A. Wanninayake, B.A. Niushika Madubhashini, and other students were present in this event.

President Sirisena congratulated these students and offered best wishes and presented gifts to them.