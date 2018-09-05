This Conference will be held in Bali City in Indonesia on 13, 14, and 15th of September under the theme, “Controlling Tobacco for of a sustainable development of a healthier generation”.The students of Medical Education Unit of Rajarata University M.G.B. Harsha Madushanka, W.M. Asinsala Madumali, P.K. Nimesha Dulanjali, R.M.Saman Kumara, W.M.R.A. Wanninayake, B.A. Niushika Madubhashini, and other students were present in this event.
President Sirisena congratulated these students and offered best wishes and presented gifts to them.