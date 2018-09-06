President Sirisena said that during the past period several steps, including strengthening of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery of Corruption as an independent Commission were taken and made amendments to the Investigate Allegations of Bribery of Corruption Act and further said that it was a great achievement to establish the Audit Commission.

President Maithripala Sirisena says the government of good governance has been committed to build a system to boost clean governance free of fraud and corruption while taking many decisions against fraud, corruption and malpractices, that were not taken during the period of 70 years since the country gained independence.He made these remarks addressing the awards ceremony of the Parliamentary Committee Public Enterprises held at the premises of the Parliament, today (05).

Also, the President said that it is expected to establish the audit service promptly which was limited to lip service for the last 40 to 50 years. Expressing his views regarding the distress among the people about the delays regarding the enforcement of laws against the fraud, corruption and theft, he said that fulfilling the aspirations of the people placed on the government of good governance, steps should be taken to punish those wrongdoers swiftly.

The President also stressed the need to expedite the process of speeding up the lawsuits against the offenders as well as accelerate implementation of the recommendations given by the special presidential commission appointed by him to investigate serious frauds and corruption that took place in the country. President Sirisena said that even the death penalty should include in the laws against persons who misuse public property and public money.

The President pointed out the importance of implementing activities free of fraud and corruption to revive the field of business in state sector. The President also pointed out the importance of strengthening the physical and human resources of the institutions that engage in eliminating corruption and fraud.

After evaluating information from 837 institutions including all the state institutions, all the Ministries of the central government, all the Departments, all provincial councils, district secretariats and local government institutions, awards were presented to 101 institutions under different categories for their higher performances.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, Speaker Karu Jayasuriya, Secretary-General of Parliament, Dhammika Dasanayake, Chairman of COPE, Deputy Minister Lasantha Alagiyawanna, Auditor General H.M. Gamini Wijesinghe and others were present on this occasion.