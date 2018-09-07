Representatives from international donor agencies to Sri Lanka are ready to extend their full support to the President’s effort to reach the goals of development and reconciliation. They expressed this at a discussion held between them and President Maithripala Sirisena at the President’s residence recently.

Representatives of several international donor agencies such as JICA, World Bank, Asian Development Bank (ADB), IMF, USAID, KOICA participated. The President thanked their organisations for the development of the country. He said Sri Lanka is looking forward to get assistance to develop wider areas.

He said his ambition is to bring all nine provinces under an equal development drive to give everyone equal development dividends. The government has been paying utmost attention on the development of the terror affected areas. He seeks the assistance of donor organisations to the programme to solve the issues of drinking water of North and East people.

The President said the government has declared a Poverty Alleviation year to strengthen the poor. Relocating the displaced has completed 88 per cent now and the remaining will be relocated soon. The government has launched several programmes to address unemployment issue of the North and East. The government will protect the youth from drug menace. All political leaders of the North and East must help make development drive of North and East a success.

“My ambition is to fulfill the goals of development and reconciliation,” he said.He said he received the sub-report of the office on the mission persons and will set up a Cabinet subcommittee to carry out the regulations of the sub-report. The President asked the representatives to assist the programme, launched by the government to help families of missing persons.