The Association of South-east Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the economic stalwarts in the Asian region must focus on geopolitics in the region since the Asia will become the centre of the new global economy with the changes taking place in the next two decades, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said on Wednesday(13th).

He was participating in a panel discussion on ‘Asia’s Geopolitical Outlook’ at the World Economic Forum on Association of South-east Asian Nations at the National Convention Centre, Hanoi in Vietnam on its last day. The three-day forum lasted until Wednesday evening.The Premier said that the stakeholders should bring about the new economic culture in Asia.

Prime Minister Wickremesinghe said that all have to define what is Asia and get together to pursue the goal.The Prime Minister said that if the ASEAN region engaged in politics properly, the increasing friction and competition between the USA and China would be balanced. He said the prosperity of the Asian Region depends on the maritime trade. Sri Lanka’s attention has been drawn on ensuring free maritime movement within the Indian Ocean, he said. He said the Indian Ocean has multilateral order and we have to think if it be strengthened. New laws have to drafted on these matters.

South Koran Foreign Minister Kaang Kyung Wha explained the position of the government of South Korea on the situation in the Korean Peninsula.Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Vietnam Pham Binh Minh, Foreign Minister of Japan Taro Kono, and Senior Research Fellow Dr Lynn Kuok of the Center for Strategic and International Studies of the Cambridge University participated.