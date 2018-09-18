President Maithripala Sirisena says all must fulfill their respective duties to preserve the Ozone Layer, which is a wonderful creation of the nature to ensure the survival of the earth and its creatures.He made these remarks addressing the National Ozone day celebration held at the BMICH,yesterday (17th).

Expressing his views, the President further said that Sri Lanka is committed to adhere to all the international agreements, including the Montreal Protocol and Vienna Convention for the protection of the Ozone Layer.

President Sirisena said that the lack of a construction policy of the country is one of the major causes for the environmental damage and said that there is an urgent need of a national construction policy that should be jointly implemented by the state and private sector.

The President further highlighted the importance of fulfilling responsibilities by every one to protect the environment and explained regarding the comprehensive programmes implemented by the government to protect the environment.The guest lecture was delivered by Pro. Chandana Jayarathna at the event.

The President presented awards to the winners of the competitions for school children held island wide to mark the Ozone Day celebrations.The President also handed over equipment to identify refrigerants to the Sri Lanka Customs and presented two air conditioners to 02 technology institutes for the benefits of the students.

Deputy Minister of Environment Ajith Mannapperuma, Secretary to the Ministry of Mahaweli Development and Environment Mr. Anura Dissanayaka were also present in this event.