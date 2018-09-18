"Although we had to face various problems as a government, we have increased the money for social welfare. As we have increased allocations for the health sector, we have started many projects such as the "Best School is the Nearest School".
The Premier said the government has focused special attention on improving early childhood education. "A child is admitted to school at the age of 5 years when a child's mental health is developing, and therefore we need to pay special attention to early childhood education."
"We are taking measures to open 2000 pre-school education institutions and day care centers for infants. We will continue to provide assistance to children without restrictions," he said."Through these measures a good young generation will be created for our country in the future and our hope is to spend money with a carefully prepared plan to raise a capable generation of children from infancy."
The Prime Minister the government has recognized the importance of safeguarding children and helping them become good citizens right from their early childhood and therefore, the government will bring in laws to ensure safety of children.
"Behavior of adults depends on what they learn during their childhood year, and therefore, new laws will be introduced soon to safeguard children who are in their early childhood," the Premier said."As an important step we take to build reconciliation, we will take measures to introduce the concept of reconciliation from infancy and prepare laws to protect the young children," the Prime Minister added.