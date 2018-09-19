President Sirisena explained that the planting of trees should not limit to a day or a week, as a human beings who loves the nature, the planting of trees must promote among the people as a habit.During this meeting, the attention was drawn to launch various programmes including training of the people to plant a tree in all the special moments of their lives and to plant a tree at the Valentine’s Day by the respective couple.
The irrigational projects and other projects conducted as well as the future plans under the Ministry of Mahaweli Development were considered specially and their progress was also monitored at this meeting. The President instructed the officers to expedite the project implementation work of Uma Oya and to provide its benefits to the public by the beginning of next year.
The progress of the program to present Mahaweli land deeds was also discussed.The buildings which are not in use under the Ministry of Mahaweli Development were scheduled to be vested for the usage of other government organizations and the progress of this program was also monitored by the President while instructions were given to release them immediately to the relevant organizations considering the priorities.
The President instructed the Secretary of the Ministry of Mahaweli Development and Environment Anura Dissanayake, if there are any allegations by the public about frauds and corruption issues in the projects conducted under the Ministry of Mahaweli Development and Environment, such issues should be thoroughly investigated and a report should be provided to him.
State Minister of Mahaweli Development Weerakumara Dissanayake, senior officers of the Ministry and heads of the organizations run under the ministry were also present in this event.