The Ministry of Finance and Mass Media and Finance is to start Media Resources Centre to popularise the activities of right to information next year Additional Secretary to t6he ministry and Chairperson. Thilaka Jayasundara ITN said this morning.

Participating a media Brief at department of Government Information on RTI activities in this year Mrs. Jayasundara further said that Govt. has declare a Information Week said from tomorrow.

Several important items including Inter National seminar and Competitions will be held she added