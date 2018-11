In accordance with President Maithreepala Sirisenas’ request to conduct business a proposal was brought forth during the party leaders’ meeting, to appointing a Select Committee to the Parliament Minister of Port and Shipping Mahinda Samarasighe said this afternoon (19th).

Addressing the media following the party leaders’ meeting held at the Department of Government Information Auditorium the Minister further added that this action will help to solve the present political crises.

Vocational Training and Skilled Development Minister Dayasiri Jayasekara and Former Deputy Speaker, MP Thilanga Sumathipala also participated in this media briefing