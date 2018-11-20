People have identified true and sincere politicians

True and sincere politicians have now been clearly identified by both intellectuals and the public today, President Maithripala Sirisena said. “It is important for an individual to display composure, patience, moral rectitude and a sense of discipline. People in politics who do not display these qualities are not politicians in the true sense of the word,” the President said.

President Sirisena was speaking at the Presidential Awards for Scientific Publications ceremony at the Taj Samudra Hotel yesterday morning. The Ministry of Science Technology and Research and the National Research Council had jointly organised the awards ceremony for the 18th consecutive year this year.

The President said eventhough everyone engaged in the political field is commonly referred to as a politician, people have now identified the true and sincere politicians. President Sirisena said the difference between politicians and scientists is clearly evident during the present times. “Composure, learning wisdom, maturity moral rectitude, discipline and humanism were high qualities reflected in the lives of scientists,” the President said.

“When one considered the present progress achieved in the economic development sector, the immense contribution made by the