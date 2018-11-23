PM TO INTRODUCE RELIEF PACKAGE

The government under the guidance of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa will introduce a relief package today to help the people affected by the poor financial management and poor financial policies of the previous UNP government, Parliamentarian Dullas Alahapperuma said.

Alahappreruna added that Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa as the Finance Minister will implement the package aiming to ease the people’s burden while strengthening the country’s economy.

MP Alahapperuma along with Minister Wimal Weerawansa and Anura Priyadarshana Yapa were addressing the media yesterday at the Prime Minister’s Office in Colombo.Accordingly, more attention will be drawn to strengthen the agriculture sector and export sector.“These sectors will receive tax concessions with a view to increase investments,” he added.

Alahapperuma added that the country’s economy was badly affected due to the narrow sighted unsystematic monetary decisions made by the previous government. The production and export sectors were severely affected with various taxes heaped on them. The relief package will focus on increasing overall production, especially export oriented productions.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa as Finance Minister has submitted a proposal to do away with the 14 per cent tax imposed on agricultural products, for a period of five years.Accordingly, the Government will take immediate steps to remove the 14 per cent tax imposed on profit earned from selling agro products. This concession will be valid for five years, government sources said.

“Explaining what the Government intends to do, the sources said, for example, a coconut seller who sells and earns Rs.100 as profit, has to pay Rs.14 to the government; if one earns Rs.100 as profit by selling paddy, he has to give Rs. 14 as tax to the government. The Government under the Premiership of Mahinda Rajapaksa has decided to exempt farmers from paying that 14 per cent tax for five years,” sources added.

Immediately after assuming the post of Premiership, Mahinda Rajapaksa as Finance Minister took measures to reduce price of oil products twice, and bring concession to suffering masses due to escalating price of essential goods owing to high price of oil and oil products, the sources added.

While speaking on the Parliamentary Select Committee (PSC), Alahapperuma said the majority in the PSC should be allocated to the governing party. All the previous Speakers had given the majority of the PSC to the ruling party. Accordingly, the government has already nominated seven members to the PSC while the JVP has nominated 33 members so far.

He said that the PSC will consist of 12 members.Speaking on the statement made by UNP Parliamentarian Ranjan Ramanayake on a recent TV programme, Alahapperuma condemned the comments made by Ramanayake, citing that he (Ramanayake) was trying to intervene in the affairs of the country’s judiciary. It is unethical to talk about the judiciary,” he said.

He requested the UNP to wait until the court decision on December 7.While condemning the behaviour of the Speaker, he added that the Speaker should have taken measures to appoint the PSC on November 14 itself on the day Parliament was reconvened.“As a result of the Speaker didn’t take any measure to appoint the PSC,the Parliamentary system was affected,” he said.

Minister Wimal Weerawansa said Temple Trees and its’ resources are being misused by various people including thugs and undesirables.“It has been reported that several valuable items including monuments, souvenirs received from various dignitaries and foreign countries are missing. It is also reported that a set of invaluable ancient paintings were missing during late President Premadasa’s period. Those paintings were later found on a pavement in the UK,” he said.

He accused JVP Leader Anura Dissanayake is doing contracts of UNP. Therefore, “Red elephant caves” are standing for UNP.“This is an issue of Anura’s job. Anura works for the gains he receives from Malik Samarawicrama,” he Weerawansa said.Minister Anura Priyadarshana Yapa said the Cabinet has approved to present a vote on account in Parliament.Then, the Finance Minister will present it in Parliament.

He also added that the country’s economy had suffered a setback during the last regime.“According to Central Bank statistics, the economy has been badly affected this year. That is the poor state of the economy that we this government has been saddled with. Besides, the previous government had entered into many agreements, which are unhealthy for the country’s economy,” Minister Weerawansa added.