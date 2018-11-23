Govt MPs walkout over Select Committee

The government parliamentarians have walked out of the House when the parliament convened this morning to protest the Speaker's decision on appointing members to the Committee of Selection.The party leader's meeting held before the parliamentary session this morning ended without a decision on the appointment of members from each party to the parliamentary select committee.The United People's Freedom Alliance (UPFA) has nominated seven members, the United National Party (UNP) five MPs while the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) and Tamil National Alliance each has nominated two members for the 12 slots in the Committee.

The UPFA has requested Speaker of House Karu Jayasuriya to continue the tradition of granting the majority of the Select Committee to the governing faction based on principles followed by all previous Speakers.When the parliamentary sitting began the Speaker has proposed 5 members each from UPFA and UNF while one each from the JVP and TNA.

MP Wimal Weerawansa protesting the Speaker's decision has said that the government will not accept the Speaker.Leader of the House of the UPFA government MP Dinesh Gunawardena has accused the Speaker of being biased towards the UNF. JVP leader Anura Dissanayake has called for a vote to be taken by name on the selection committee appointments.

Accordingly, following the JVP and UNF request, the Speaker called a vote by name electronically. However, there were no government MPs present in the House during the vote. Appointment of members to the selection committee as proposed by Speaker passed with 121 in-favor and none against.Addressing a media briefing UPFA MP Nimal Siripala de Silva said the crisis is being dragged in parliament due to the stubbornness of the Speaker and once again asked the Speaker to conduct a proper vote to show majority after appointing the selection committee according to the tradition.