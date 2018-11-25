‘Swimming upstream in politics for the betterment of the Motherland’ – President

President Maithripala Sirisena says that he is swimming upstream in politics for the betterment of the future of the Motherland. The President further said that, he is not alone in the struggle for betterment of the motherland, and all the common people who love the country have join hands with him and added that in this effort he is not alone.

He made these remarks addressing the Silver Jubilee of National Gem and Jewellery Authority held at Shangri-La Hotel in Colombo Friday (23).President Sirisena recalling the moment of contesting at the Presidential Election as the Common candidate on January 08, 2015, said that at that time also he swam upstream in the field of politics and added that even at present he is fulfilling the same task to eliminate all the negative effects for the country.

The President said that in this struggle he could only loose his life and position and he is ready to favorably accept even those losses on behalf of the motherland.President Sirisena also said that his fight is against all forms of corruption, fraud, dictatorship, anti-socialism process, human rights abuses, injustice, treachery which cause damage to the country, and said that all those who consider him as a wrong leader will understand tomorrow that he is a right leader.

Furthermore, he said that he did not consider black and white differences in his battle and always he stood firm and consistant during the course of this fight.The President said that in future it will reveal who is correct and who is wrong and he further said that he would like to invite any high profile politician to come for a discussion with him in this regard, and he is ready to explain who the wrongdoers and who are the innocents.