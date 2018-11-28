International Conference of Theravada Buddhist Universities commenced

The inauguration ceremony of the 5th International Conference of the International Association of Theravada Buddhist Universities (IATBU) was commenced under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena in Colombo, yesterday (27).The Conference is organized by the International Association of Theravada Buddhist Universities once in every two years with the aim of strengthening the religious and cultural links between the countries practicing Theravada Buddhism. This year Sri Lanka hosts the conference.

The IATBU has taken the responsibility of developing a global network that coordinates the Buddhist Universities across countries with Theravada Buddhism and the challenge of socializing the Theravada Dharmaya in a way applicable to the modern world while preserving the traditional teaching methods.

Bhikkhus representing ten Theravada Buddhist countries and scholars are participating in this Conference and the President presented a special memento to the Most Venerable Ashin Gnanissara, the Chancellor of Setagu University, Myanmar and the Nayake Thero also presented a Buddha Statue to the President.

The Maha Nayaka Theras of the Three Chapters, Most Ven Dr. Ittapana Dhammalankara Mahanayake Thero, Most Venerable Agga Maha Pandita Kotugoda Dhammawasa Thera, Ven. Prof. Gallelle Sumanasiri Thero, Vice Chancellor of Buddhist and Pali University, Ven. Prof. Kanattegoda Saddarathana Thero, Vice Chancellor of the Bhiksu University of Sri Lanka and others participated in this event.