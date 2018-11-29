IT Exhibition and Conference held to mark the Signals Corps 75th Anniversary

The inaugural session of the Information technology exhibition of the International Conference held to mark the 75th Anniversary Sri Lanka Signals Corps of Sri Lanka Army under the President’s patronage was held at Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall (BMICH) yesterday (28th).This International conference with an Information technology exhibition is being held under the theme, “Eternal Army front in Cyber space on 28th and 29th at Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall (BMICH) yesterday.



The Signals Corps, which is one of the oldest regiments of Sri Lanka Army is comprised of a Signals Corps, 7 Signals Regiments, two IT Regiments, one renewal and maintenance Regiment, the Cyber security regiment, one Electronic Weapons Unit and a Signals Training School. A large number of military and nonmilitary Information Technologists will be participating in the International Conference and the exhibition held simultaneous to its 75th anniversary. The delegates from countries such as England, Russia, China, India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh are participating in the Conference.

President Sirisena, who opened the ceremony went round the Exhibition observing the displayed exhibits.President Maithripala Sirisena was highlighted by presenting a special token of appreciation by Army Commander Lieutenant General Mahesh Senanayake.Secretary of Defence Hemasiri Fernando and the heads of tri forces, Inspector General of Police and chiefs of security forces were present in this event.