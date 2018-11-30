President to open sluice gates today

President Maithripala Sirisena will open sluice gates of what will be the largest multi-purpose reservoir development project in the country, the Moragahakanda-Kaluganga Project this morning (Nov.30).The water level of Moragahakands reservoir has reached almost to the brim. The President is due to conduct an inspection tour of Moragahakanda-Kaluganga Project after the opening of the sluice gates.

The Moragahakanda-Kaluganga Project, which is a major component of Mahaweli Master Plan has been restricted only to plans for around four decades. President Sirisena has seen the completion on the work of the Main Dam, the Saddle Dam and other major components of the project.

The project is hailed as the 21st century’s irrigation wonder of Sri Lanka. It is set to give support for over 1.5 million agricultural families.The reservoir is expected to irrigate over 82 000 hectares of farm lands in the dry zone. It will generate 25 MW hydro-powers to the national grid.

The Moragahakanda-Kaluganga Project is envisioned to supply clean drinking water and industrial water to the people of the dry zone areas of the North Central, North-western and Northern Provinces. It will open up 5000 hectares of new land for agriculture development in Northern, North Central, Eastern and North Western provinces.

The project was revived for construction in 2007 by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa as the then President. President Maithripala Sirisena hastened the project in 2015 who took a special interest in the project.

Besides its contributions to development of agriculture, the project seeks to increase inland fish production. Eco tourism and effective flood control are its other targets.