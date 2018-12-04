Fulfill duties and responsibilities with commitment, President orders all services

A special discussion was held with all the Secretaries to Ministries under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena at the Presidential Secretariat, today (Dec 04).

‘’The Court of Appeal on December 03, 2018 issued an interim injunction temporarily restraining the Prime Minister and his Cabinet of Ministers, who were appointed by H.E. the President in accordance with the Constitution of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, from functioning in their respective portfolios, and accordingly H.E. the President has given instructions to all the Secretaries of the Ministries to fulfill their respective duties and responsibilities according to the laws of the country continuously without any disruption’’.

Further, in this context, H.E. the President has already given the necessary orders to all state services, Tri-forces and the police to fulfill their duties and responsibilities with commitment towards the general public of the country and for the national security.

President’s Media Division