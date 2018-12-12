Upcoming festive season: President directs to oversee food supplies

President Maithripala Sirisena has directed the relevant government institutions to ensure that there would be no food shortage during the upcoming festive season and that all necessary steps be taken to stabilize the prices of all such goods.

He was speaking at a special discussion held at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday evening.Representatives of food importers’ associations, Ministry Secretaries, Finance Ministry representatives, Trade Ministry officials, and other stakeholders were invited.

The President directed officers of the Consumer Affairs Authority to constantly monitor the prices of items in the market and to be vigilant of any spikes.He also asked that they conduct awareness programmes for the public with regard to the prices of essential items in the market.

It was also discussed that a special programme would be launched to provide consumers with goods at concessional prices through Sathosa outlets. The meeting further touched on ways in which the benefits of reduced oil prices could be delivered to the people.President’s Secretary Udaya R. Seneviratne and Finance Ministry Secretary S.R. Attygalle were present.

President Maithripala Sirisena has directed the relevant government institutions to ensure that there would be no food shortage during the upcoming festive season and that all necessary steps be taken to stabilize the prices of all such goods.

He was speaking at a special discussion held at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday evening.Representatives of food importers’ associations, Ministry Secretaries, Finance Ministry representatives, Trade Ministry officials, and other stakeholders were invited.

The President directed officers of the Consumer Affairs Authority to constantly monitor the prices of items in the market and to be vigilant of any spikes.He also asked that they conduct awareness programmes for the public with regard to the prices of essential items in the market.

It was also discussed that a special programme would be launched to provide consumers with goods at concessional prices through Sathosa outlets. The meeting further touched on ways in which the benefits of reduced oil prices could be delivered to the people.President’s Secretary Udaya R. Seneviratne and Finance Ministry Secretary S.R. Attygalle were present.

President Maithripala Sirisena has directed the relevant government institutions to ensure that there would be no food shortage during the upcoming festive season and that all necessary steps be taken to stabilize the prices of all such goods.

He was speaking at a special discussion held at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday evening.Representatives of food importers’ associations, Ministry Secretaries, Finance Ministry representatives, Trade Ministry officials, and other stakeholders were invited.

The President directed officers of the Consumer Affairs Authority to constantly monitor the prices of items in the market and to be vigilant of any spikes.He also asked that they conduct awareness programmes for the public with regard to the prices of essential items in the market.

It was also discussed that a special programme would be launched to provide consumers with goods at concessional prices through Sathosa outlets. The meeting further touched on ways in which the benefits of reduced oil prices could be delivered to the people.President’s Secretary Udaya R. Seneviratne and Finance Ministry Secretary S.R. Attygalle were present.

President Maithripala Sirisena has directed the relevant government institutions to ensure that there would be no food shortage during the upcoming festive season and that all necessary steps be taken to stabilize the prices of all such goods.

He was speaking at a special discussion held at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday evening.Representatives of food importers’ associations, Ministry Secretaries, Finance Ministry representatives, Trade Ministry officials, and other stakeholders were invited.

The President directed officers of the Consumer Affairs Authority to constantly monitor the prices of items in the market and to be vigilant of any spikes.He also asked that they conduct awareness programmes for the public with regard to the prices of essential items in the market.

It was also discussed that a special programme would be launched to provide consumers with goods at concessional prices through Sathosa outlets. The meeting further touched on ways in which the benefits of reduced oil prices could be delivered to the people.President’s Secretary Udaya R. Seneviratne and Finance Ministry Secretary S.R. Attygalle were present.

President Maithripala Sirisena has directed the relevant government institutions to ensure that there would be no food shortage during the upcoming festive season and that all necessary steps be taken to stabilize the prices of all such goods.

He was speaking at a special discussion held at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday evening.Representatives of food importers’ associations, Ministry Secretaries, Finance Ministry representatives, Trade Ministry officials, and other stakeholders were invited.

The President directed officers of the Consumer Affairs Authority to constantly monitor the prices of items in the market and to be vigilant of any spikes.He also asked that they conduct awareness programmes for the public with regard to the prices of essential items in the market.

It was also discussed that a special programme would be launched to provide consumers with goods at concessional prices through Sathosa outlets. The meeting further touched on ways in which the benefits of reduced oil prices could be delivered to the people.President’s Secretary Udaya R. Seneviratne and Finance Ministry Secretary S.R. Attygalle were present.

President Maithripala Sirisena has directed the relevant government institutions to ensure that there would be no food shortage during the upcoming festive season and that all necessary steps be taken to stabilize the prices of all such goods.

He was speaking at a special discussion held at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday evening.Representatives of food importers’ associations, Ministry Secretaries, Finance Ministry representatives, Trade Ministry officials, and other stakeholders were invited.

The President directed officers of the Consumer Affairs Authority to constantly monitor the prices of items in the market and to be vigilant of any spikes.He also asked that they conduct awareness programmes for the public with regard to the prices of essential items in the market.

It was also discussed that a special programme would be launched to provide consumers with goods at concessional prices through Sathosa outlets. The meeting further touched on ways in which the benefits of reduced oil prices could be delivered to the people.President’s Secretary Udaya R. Seneviratne and Finance Ministry Secretary S.R. Attygalle were present.

President Maithripala Sirisena has directed the relevant government institutions to ensure that there would be no food shortage during the upcoming festive season and that all necessary steps be taken to stabilize the prices of all such goods.

He was speaking at a special discussion held at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday evening.Representatives of food importers’ associations, Ministry Secretaries, Finance Ministry representatives, Trade Ministry officials, and other stakeholders were invited.

The President directed officers of the Consumer Affairs Authority to constantly monitor the prices of items in the market and to be vigilant of any spikes.He also asked that they conduct awareness programmes for the public with regard to the prices of essential items in the market.

It was also discussed that a special programme would be launched to provide consumers with goods at concessional prices through Sathosa outlets. The meeting further touched on ways in which the benefits of reduced oil prices could be delivered to the people.President’s Secretary Udaya R. Seneviratne and Finance Ministry Secretary S.R. Attygalle were present.

President Maithripala Sirisena has directed the relevant government institutions to ensure that there would be no food shortage during the upcoming festive season and that all necessary steps be taken to stabilize the prices of all such goods.

He was speaking at a special discussion held at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday evening.Representatives of food importers’ associations, Ministry Secretaries, Finance Ministry representatives, Trade Ministry officials, and other stakeholders were invited.

The President directed officers of the Consumer Affairs Authority to constantly monitor the prices of items in the market and to be vigilant of any spikes.He also asked that they conduct awareness programmes for the public with regard to the prices of essential items in the market.

It was also discussed that a special programme would be launched to provide consumers with goods at concessional prices through Sathosa outlets. The meeting further touched on ways in which the benefits of reduced oil prices could be delivered to the people.President’s Secretary Udaya R. Seneviratne and Finance Ministry Secretary S.R. Attygalle were present.

President Maithripala Sirisena has directed the relevant government institutions to ensure that there would be no food shortage during the upcoming festive season and that all necessary steps be taken to stabilize the prices of all such goods.

He was speaking at a special discussion held at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday evening.Representatives of food importers’ associations, Ministry Secretaries, Finance Ministry representatives, Trade Ministry officials, and other stakeholders were invited.

The President directed officers of the Consumer Affairs Authority to constantly monitor the prices of items in the market and to be vigilant of any spikes.He also asked that they conduct awareness programmes for the public with regard to the prices of essential items in the market.

It was also discussed that a special programme would be launched to provide consumers with goods at concessional prices through Sathosa outlets. The meeting further touched on ways in which the benefits of reduced oil prices could be delivered to the people.President’s Secretary Udaya R. Seneviratne and Finance Ministry Secretary S.R. Attygalle were present.

President Maithripala Sirisena has directed the relevant government institutions to ensure that there would be no food shortage during the upcoming festive season and that all necessary steps be taken to stabilize the prices of all such goods.

He was speaking at a special discussion held at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday evening.Representatives of food importers’ associations, Ministry Secretaries, Finance Ministry representatives, Trade Ministry officials, and other stakeholders were invited.

The President directed officers of the Consumer Affairs Authority to constantly monitor the prices of items in the market and to be vigilant of any spikes.He also asked that they conduct awareness programmes for the public with regard to the prices of essential items in the market.

It was also discussed that a special programme would be launched to provide consumers with goods at concessional prices through Sathosa outlets. The meeting further touched on ways in which the benefits of reduced oil prices could be delivered to the people.President’s Secretary Udaya R. Seneviratne and Finance Ministry Secretary S.R. Attygalle were present.

President Maithripala Sirisena has directed the relevant government institutions to ensure that there would be no food shortage during the upcoming festive season and that all necessary steps be taken to stabilize the prices of all such goods.

He was speaking at a special discussion held at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday evening.Representatives of food importers’ associations, Ministry Secretaries, Finance Ministry representatives, Trade Ministry officials, and other stakeholders were invited.

The President directed officers of the Consumer Affairs Authority to constantly monitor the prices of items in the market and to be vigilant of any spikes.He also asked that they conduct awareness programmes for the public with regard to the prices of essential items in the market.

It was also discussed that a special programme would be launched to provide consumers with goods at concessional prices through Sathosa outlets. The meeting further touched on ways in which the benefits of reduced oil prices could be delivered to the people.President’s Secretary Udaya R. Seneviratne and Finance Ministry Secretary S.R. Attygalle were present.

President Maithripala Sirisena has directed the relevant government institutions to ensure that there would be no food shortage during the upcoming festive season and that all necessary steps be taken to stabilize the prices of all such goods.

He was speaking at a special discussion held at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday evening.Representatives of food importers’ associations, Ministry Secretaries, Finance Ministry representatives, Trade Ministry officials, and other stakeholders were invited.

The President directed officers of the Consumer Affairs Authority to constantly monitor the prices of items in the market and to be vigilant of any spikes.He also asked that they conduct awareness programmes for the public with regard to the prices of essential items in the market.

It was also discussed that a special programme would be launched to provide consumers with goods at concessional prices through Sathosa outlets. The meeting further touched on ways in which the benefits of reduced oil prices could be delivered to the people.President’s Secretary Udaya R. Seneviratne and Finance Ministry Secretary S.R. Attygalle were present.

President Maithripala Sirisena has directed the relevant government institutions to ensure that there would be no food shortage during the upcoming festive season and that all necessary steps be taken to stabilize the prices of all such goods.

He was speaking at a special discussion held at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday evening.Representatives of food importers’ associations, Ministry Secretaries, Finance Ministry representatives, Trade Ministry officials, and other stakeholders were invited.

The President directed officers of the Consumer Affairs Authority to constantly monitor the prices of items in the market and to be vigilant of any spikes.He also asked that they conduct awareness programmes for the public with regard to the prices of essential items in the market.

It was also discussed that a special programme would be launched to provide consumers with goods at concessional prices through Sathosa outlets. The meeting further touched on ways in which the benefits of reduced oil prices could be delivered to the people.President’s Secretary Udaya R. Seneviratne and Finance Ministry Secretary S.R. Attygalle were present.

President Maithripala Sirisena has directed the relevant government institutions to ensure that there would be no food shortage during the upcoming festive season and that all necessary steps be taken to stabilize the prices of all such goods.

He was speaking at a special discussion held at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday evening.Representatives of food importers’ associations, Ministry Secretaries, Finance Ministry representatives, Trade Ministry officials, and other stakeholders were invited.

The President directed officers of the Consumer Affairs Authority to constantly monitor the prices of items in the market and to be vigilant of any spikes.He also asked that they conduct awareness programmes for the public with regard to the prices of essential items in the market.

It was also discussed that a special programme would be launched to provide consumers with goods at concessional prices through Sathosa outlets. The meeting further touched on ways in which the benefits of reduced oil prices could be delivered to the people.President’s Secretary Udaya R. Seneviratne and Finance Ministry Secretary S.R. Attygalle were present.

President Maithripala Sirisena has directed the relevant government institutions to ensure that there would be no food shortage during the upcoming festive season and that all necessary steps be taken to stabilize the prices of all such goods.

He was speaking at a special discussion held at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday evening.Representatives of food importers’ associations, Ministry Secretaries, Finance Ministry representatives, Trade Ministry officials, and other stakeholders were invited.

The President directed officers of the Consumer Affairs Authority to constantly monitor the prices of items in the market and to be vigilant of any spikes.He also asked that they conduct awareness programmes for the public with regard to the prices of essential items in the market.

It was also discussed that a special programme would be launched to provide consumers with goods at concessional prices through Sathosa outlets. The meeting further touched on ways in which the benefits of reduced oil prices could be delivered to the people.President’s Secretary Udaya R. Seneviratne and Finance Ministry Secretary S.R. Attygalle were present.

President Maithripala Sirisena has directed the relevant government institutions to ensure that there would be no food shortage during the upcoming festive season and that all necessary steps be taken to stabilize the prices of all such goods.

He was speaking at a special discussion held at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday evening.Representatives of food importers’ associations, Ministry Secretaries, Finance Ministry representatives, Trade Ministry officials, and other stakeholders were invited.

The President directed officers of the Consumer Affairs Authority to constantly monitor the prices of items in the market and to be vigilant of any spikes.He also asked that they conduct awareness programmes for the public with regard to the prices of essential items in the market.

It was also discussed that a special programme would be launched to provide consumers with goods at concessional prices through Sathosa outlets. The meeting further touched on ways in which the benefits of reduced oil prices could be delivered to the people.President’s Secretary Udaya R. Seneviratne and Finance Ministry Secretary S.R. Attygalle were present.

President Maithripala Sirisena has directed the relevant government institutions to ensure that there would be no food shortage during the upcoming festive season and that all necessary steps be taken to stabilize the prices of all such goods.

He was speaking at a special discussion held at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday evening.Representatives of food importers’ associations, Ministry Secretaries, Finance Ministry representatives, Trade Ministry officials, and other stakeholders were invited.

The President directed officers of the Consumer Affairs Authority to constantly monitor the prices of items in the market and to be vigilant of any spikes.He also asked that they conduct awareness programmes for the public with regard to the prices of essential items in the market.

It was also discussed that a special programme would be launched to provide consumers with goods at concessional prices through Sathosa outlets. The meeting further touched on ways in which the benefits of reduced oil prices could be delivered to the people.President’s Secretary Udaya R. Seneviratne and Finance Ministry Secretary S.R. Attygalle were present.

President Maithripala Sirisena has directed the relevant government institutions to ensure that there would be no food shortage during the upcoming festive season and that all necessary steps be taken to stabilize the prices of all such goods.

He was speaking at a special discussion held at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday evening.Representatives of food importers’ associations, Ministry Secretaries, Finance Ministry representatives, Trade Ministry officials, and other stakeholders were invited.

The President directed officers of the Consumer Affairs Authority to constantly monitor the prices of items in the market and to be vigilant of any spikes.He also asked that they conduct awareness programmes for the public with regard to the prices of essential items in the market.

It was also discussed that a special programme would be launched to provide consumers with goods at concessional prices through Sathosa outlets. The meeting further touched on ways in which the benefits of reduced oil prices could be delivered to the people.President’s Secretary Udaya R. Seneviratne and Finance Ministry Secretary S.R. Attygalle were present.