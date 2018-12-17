President respects Parliamentary traditions and democracy

I offered the post of Prime Minister to Ranil Wickremesinghe as a Leader who respects Parliamentary traditions and democracy, President Maithripala Sirisena said.The President was addressing the Members of the United National Front after the swearing in ceremony of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday morning.

“A statement I made to say that I would not appoint Ranil Wickremesinghe as Prime Minister is a personal view of mine. That is my personal political view, but as a leader who respects Parliamentary traditions and democracy, I decided to invite Ranil Wickremesinghe and offered him the premiership, the President said.

President Sirisena observed that the power to name a Prime Minister is vested with the Executive President according to the Constitution. Considering the request of the 117 MPs, they being the majority in Parliament and I being a civilised leader who respects Parliamentary democracy and traditions, I agreed with their decision,” the President said.