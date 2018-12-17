President respects Parliamentary traditions and democracy

“A statement I made to say that I would not appoint Ranil Wickremesinghe as Prime Minister is a personal view of mine. That is my personal political view, but as a leader who respects Parliamentary traditions and democracy, I decided to invite Ranil Wickremesinghe and offered him the premiership, the President said.
President Sirisena observed that the power to name a Prime Minister is vested with the Executive President according to the Constitution. Considering the request of the 117 MPs, they being the majority in Parliament and I being a civilised leader who respects Parliamentary democracy and traditions, I agreed with their decision,” the President said.