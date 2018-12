The Presidential Task Force on the Northern and Eastern Province Development appointed by President Maithripala Sirisena met at the Presidential Secretariat under the patronage of the President for the 5th time yesterday.

The Task Force reviewed the progress of the projects implemented by the Presidential Task Force . The future activities of the Presidential Task Force also came under discussion.

Opposition Leader R. Sampanthan, Governors of the Eastern and Northern Provinces, Secretary to the President Udaya R. Senaviratne, Ministry Secretaries and IGP Pujith Jayasundera were present.