President instructs to promote crop production in Mahaweli

President Maithripala Sirisena has given instructions to the Mahaweli officials to implement a broad programme to promote the supplementary crop production in parallel to the paddy production for the upcoming Yala season in Mahaweli zones.The President pointed out that although the supplementary crop production including the chilli cultivation, at present farming of those crop production have been destroyed and these products had to be imported from overseas spending a huge amount of money.

President Sirisena further instructed the officials to implement new agri programmes to cultivate Mahaweli zones in a manner that could broadly contribute for the national food production of the country.He made these remarks addressing a ceremony to handover the appointment letters relating to internal promotion to employees of the Sri Lanka Mahaweli Authority, today (18).

Through the cultivation of locally grown foods as much as possible, it will pave the way to limit the importation of the food as well as the country can utilize the huge amount of money spending for the food importation for the development of the agricultural sector. He also said that it will play a vital role in strengthening of the economy of the country.The President also instructed that agricultural projects should implement across the country, with new energy and enthusiasm considering the rains after a long period of drought as a blessing.

Also, the President instructed the officials to take the necessary steps promptly to conclude the programme to distribute title deeds to the people in Mahaweli zones.Secretary to the Ministry of Mahaweli Development and Environment Anura Dissanayake, Director General of the Mahaweli D.M.S.Dissanayake and other senior officials participated on this occasion.