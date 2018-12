The Dhamma Sermon for Unduvap Full Moon Poya Day of the series of ‘Sadaham Yathra Damma Sermon was held at the International Peace Temple in Gampaha today (22) with participation of President Maithripala Sirisena.

The President after engaged in religious observances looked into the well-being of the Chief Incumbent of the Temple Most. Ven. Tangalle Somasiri Thero. He also offered ata pirikara to Ven. Somasiri Thero.

Ven. Galigamuwe Gnanadeepa Thero delivered the Dhamma Sermon. The President also offered ata pirikara and relic casket to the Thero.Ministers and MPs, senior officials of the Presidential Secretariat, Dhamma School children, devotees of the area and others participated on this occasion.