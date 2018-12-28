DRUG BUSTS TO BE FURTHER INTENSIFIED

President Maithripala Sirisena has given instructions to the relevant authorities to further intensify raids targeting illegal drug dealers.After President Sirisena took over the Police Department under the Defence Ministry, raids related to the illegal drug trade have been strengthened and a significant improvement in the detection of illegal drugs during the last two months is reported.

During the ten months from January 1, 2018 to October 31 the total amount of heroin seized was 184.6 kilogrammes.However, after initiating a special programme to intensify drug raids from November 1 on the instructions of President Sirisena, a record 280 kilogrammes of heroin had been seized in a period of two months. The Police Department has also filed legal action against drug dealers arrested in connection with these detections.

Within the past two months 15,530 suspects have been detained for illegal drug dealing and legal action has been initiated against them.Under the guidance of the President several programmes have been initiated with the aim of saving the future generation from illicit drugs and the President personally assesses their progress regularly.

The expectation of the President is to take every possible action to totally eliminate illegal drugs and additional powers will be granted to police to carry out necessary action efficiently.The necessary measures to further strengthen laws to combat illicit drug trade are being currently done under President’s instructions, the President’s Media Division said.