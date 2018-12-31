ARMY TO RELEASE MORE NORTHERN STATE LANDS

The Sri Lanka Army will be releasing 1,099 acres of state lands in the Northern Province being used as Army farms within a short period.These lands will be released without delay by the Army on the direction of President Maithripala Sirisena.

This is in addition to the process of releasing state and private lands in the North and East being used so far by the Army with no impact on national security.Accordingly, the identified state lands for release will be as follows:

1. A total of 194 acres belonging to the Forest Conservation Department in Jayapuram North Grama Niladhari Division in Kilinochchi District (Nachchikuda).

2. Another land consisting of 285 acres belonging to the Forest Conservation Department in the same Grama Niladhari Division.

3.A total of 120 acres belonging to the Forest Conservation Department in Udayarkattukulam Grama Niladhari Division in Mullaitivu District and 4.500 acres out of total 600 acres, belonging to the Forest Conservation Department in “Wellankulam Grama Niladhari Division in Mannar District.

The documents pertaining to the release of these lands will be formally handed over to the Kilinochchi, Mullaittivu and Mannar District Secretaries in the second week of January 2019 during a brief ceremony headed by the Northern Province Governor Reginald Cooray an Army press release stated.

