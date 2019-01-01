President pays homage to the Sacred Tooth Relic and secure blessings for the New Year

President Maithripala Sirisena visited the historic Sri Dalada Maligawa (Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic) today (31) and after paying homage to the sacred Tooth Relic secured blessings for the New Year.

As the Mahanayaka Thero of the Asgiriya chapter has traveled overseas, later the President visited the Asgiriya Gedige Rajamaha Viharaya and met with the Anunayaka Thero of the Asgiri Chapter, Venerable Wedaruwe Upali Thero.Venerable Wedaruwe Upali Thero also chanting Seth Pirith invoked blessings on the President for the New Year.

President Sirisena also observed the construction works of the new Dana Shala and Archaeology Center at the Asgiriya Gedige Rajamaha Viharaya.Addressing the media personnel at the venue, the President said that he had named the year 2019 as a year to ‘Work Without Corruption’.

The President said that all should unite to face the challenge of building the country and integrity through their conscience.After that, the President also inquired into the wellbeing of the Mahanayake Thero of the Ramanya Maha Nikaya, Ven. Napana Pemasiri Nayaka Thero, who is taking treatment at the Kandy General Hospital.

The President who went to the hospital inquired about the health condition of the Nayaka Thero and wished him animmediate recovery.Central Province Chief Minister Sarath Ekanayake, Former Minister S.B. Dissanayake were also present with the President on this occasion.