President, PM congratulate Sheikh Hasina

President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Mister Ranil Wickremesinghe congratulated Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday on her party’s victory in Bangladesh’s general election.Both of them separately called PM Hasina over phone and congratulated her, said Ihsanul Karim, the Bangladeshi PM’s press secretary.

They also greeted the Awami League and the people of Bangladesh for the party’s overwhelming victory, he said.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the Sri Lankan leaders hoped the bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries would be strengthened in the coming days, the press secretary said.

Awami League, led by Hasina, won a landslide victory in the December 30 national election. The party alone secured 259 out of 299 parliamentary seats that went to polls.“My heartiest congratulations to Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of Bangladesh, on her resounding victory at the elections.

“The people of Bangladesh have placed unwavering trust in your leadership. Sri Lanka looks forward to increasing bilateral relations with Bangladesh,” President Sirisena tweeted.

