President thanks those who helped flood victims

President Maithripala Sirisena expressed thanks to those who contributed in providing welfare for those who were affected due to severe climatic conditions in the North.The President was thankful for all the members of Tri forces and police and the governors of provinces, government officials,volunteer organizations and other parties for the continuous contributions made for providing welfare for those people in north who are currently displaced due to severe climatic conditions.

A special program was continued by President Maithripala Sirisena for providing welfare for those people in north that are the victims of current climatic condition.This humanitarian mission conducted by the Tri forces and their contribution aided in reducing the loss of properties and lives.

The members of security forces and other government officers were engaging in 24 hour services to help the victims.President Maithripala Sirisena appreciated the services provide to help the flood affected brothers and sisters in the North