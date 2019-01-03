President thanks those who helped flood victims

A special program was continued by President Maithripala Sirisena for providing welfare for those people in north that are the victims of current climatic condition.This humanitarian mission conducted by the Tri forces and their contribution aided in reducing the loss of properties and lives.
The members of security forces and other government officers were engaging in 24 hour services to help the victims.President Maithripala Sirisena appreciated the services provide to help the flood affected brothers and sisters in the North