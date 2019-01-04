Distribute plants depicting the importance of environmental conservation

The President distributed fruit plants to the Secretary to the President Udaya.R.Senevirathe and other officials symbolizing this event.Later, fruit plants were distributed to the other office bearers by the Secretary to the President.
A programme was held under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena at the Presidential Secretariat yestrday (02) to distribute fruit plants to the staff of the President’s office, to depict the importance of environmental conservation and to spread the message of the importance of cultivating the most suitable plants for consumption in home gardens, in the new year.
