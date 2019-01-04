January 04, 2019

    Distribute plants depicting the importance of environmental conservation

    A programme was held under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena at the Presidential Secretariat yestrday (02) to distribute fruit plants to the staff of the President’s office, to depict the importance of environmental conservation and to spread the message of the importance of cultivating the most suitable plants for consumption in home gardens, in the new year.

    The President distributed fruit plants to the Secretary to the President Udaya.R.Senevirathe and other officials symbolizing this event.Later, fruit plants were distributed to the other office bearers by the Secretary to the President.

