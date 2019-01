Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe visited Kataragama sacred city on Saturday night and paid homage to the Kirivehera Raja Maha Viharaya and was blessed by incumbent Ven. Kobawaka Dhamminda TheraThe Prime Minister then visited Ashtapala Bodhiya at the Maha Devala premises and participated in the religious programmes there.

At the Basnayake Nilame’s official residence, Basnayake Niame Dilruwan Rajapakse received him and a discussion was held there about the future plans to develop the sacred city with the participation of Home Affairs Minister Ranjith Madduma Bandara, Ministers Dilip Wedaarachchi and Daya Gamage, Deputy Speaker Ananda Kumarasiri and Southern Province Councillor Thennakone Nilame.