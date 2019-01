President Maithripala Sirisena marks four years in office on January 8. To mark the occasion and invoke blessings on him, an all night Pirith Ceremony will be held at the Presidential Secretariat on January 7.Members od the Maha Sangha from all parts of the country will participate in the Pirith chanting.The Pinkama organised by the staff of the Presidential Secretariat will conclude with a Heel Dana to bhikkhus on January 8 morning.