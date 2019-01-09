President rendering great service to the country and Sasana’ – Anunayake Thero

The Anunayake Thera of the Malwatte Chapter of the Shyamopali Maha Nikaya, Most Ven. Dibulkubure Sri Saranankara Vimaladhammabhidhana Anu Nayake Thero says that President Maithripala Sirisena is rendering a great service for the country as well as for the Sambuddha Sasana. He added that the President rendering a great service to the public while mingling among them. He also placed the President’s simple life style and his avoidance of living in luxurious palaces.

The Nayake Thero further said that during the past four years under the leadership of the President, significant service delivered for the public for the betterment of their future while safeguarding the society from threats like drug menace. The Thero also invited the President to fulfill his responsibilities for the prosperity of the country and the nation not only in the remaining year, but for the next five years also as the President of this country.

Most Ven. Dibulkubure Vimaladhamma Anu Nayake Thero made these remarks addressing a ceremony held at the President’s House in Colombo, today (09) under the President’s patronage to hand over ‘Pooja Bhumi’ title-deeds for the temples.During this event, more than 60 ‘Pooja Bhumi’ title-deeds handed over to temples across the country for the benefit of the Sambuddha Sasana and symbolically President Sirisena presented several title-deeds to the Chief Incumbents of the temples.Minister Sajith Premadasa, Gayantha Karunathilake, Deputy Minister Edward Gunasekara, Secretary to the Ministry of Lands and Parliamentary Reforms, Mr.W.H. Karunarathne and others participated on this occasion.