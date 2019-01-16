President to sign six MoUs in Manila today

Sri Lanka and the Philippines will sign six Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) enhancing bilateral ties in many fields including the economic, cultural and political during President Maithripala’s visit in Manila today.

The President will meet his Philipino counterpart Rodrigo Duterte and their discussion will focus on enhancing decades long cooperation between the two nationsThe Cabinet last Monday approved the MoUs to enhance cooperation in the tourism, foreign employment, agriculture, and defence sectors.

Tourism, Wildlife, and Christian Religious Affairs Minister John Amaratunga had submitted a Cabinet proposal for an MoU with the Philippines to promote cooperation tourism research, educational training and investment.

Telecommunications, Foreign Employment and Sports Minister Harin Fernando has submitted a proposal to promote employees welfare and rights, productivity, service and safety standards.

A proposal submitted by City Planning, Water Supply and Higher Education Minister Rauff Hakeem to enhance cooperation in the higher education sectors between the two nations was also approved by the Cabinet.

Agriculture, Livestock Rural Economic Affairs, Irrigation and Aquatic Resources Minister P. Harrison had submitted a proposal for two MoUs to promote cooperation in fisheries, livestock agro-research.

President Maithripala Sirisena had submitted a proposal for an MoU to have closer cooperation in defence, training, and joint exercises.