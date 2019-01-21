“Sadaham Yathra ” held centering Egoda Kelaniya Raja Maha Vihara

The 46th Dhamma Sermon of “Sadaham Yathra ” held centering Egoda Kelaniya Kithsirimewan Raja Maha Vihara under President’s patronage The 46th session of Dhamma Sermon of the Janapathi Sadaham Yathra held every poya day centering a main vihara of the island took place centering Egoda Kaleniya Raja Maha Viharayesterday (20).

President Maithripala Sirisena who went to the vihara engaged in religious rituals and obtained blessings.The Chief Incumbent of Kaleniya Raja Maha Vihara Ven. Kollupitiye Mahinda Sangharakkitha Thero blessed the President carrying on religious rituals.Thus, President Sirisena and the family members has contributed in reconstructing the Bo Maluwa,Bodhikara,Ath Pawura and the Bodhi prakara and they were presented to the Sangha by the President.

The President engaged in listening to the Sadaham Yathra Dhamma sermon.The preacher for today was Shastrapathi Rajakiya Panditha Ven.Thalallelle Chandakiththi Thero.The thero said that the pooja was held for the first time in the history of the sasana in a Duruthu Poya day such as today.Today holds a special validity since the historical Kalyana holy premises was blessed by the touch of the holy feet of Buddha.A vihara was built and presented to the sasanaya by the President which is a sort of a renewal of the Buddhist order mentioned the thero further stating that this is highly appreciated by mahasangha.

President Sirisena worked on making the holy tripitakaya a national heritage to secure the sasanaya, said the thero and mentioned that President Sirisena has accomplished a great deal of service to sasana for years to come.Thero blessed the President over the work carried upon by the President for making the tripitaka a national heritage.Madam Jayanthi Sirisena,Ministers and other devotees were present to listen to the Dhamma sermon.