President concludes successful visit

At the Forum, President Sirisena, among others, emphasised that human activities should not threaten the regeneration capacity of nature, which will in turn help achieve sustainable development.He said that amidst all the challenges of adverse climate change effects, Sri Lanka has commissioned the Moragahakanda and Kaluganga multipurpose water resources projects to combat the adverse effects of climate change by providing required water for drinking and agriculture for the dry zone communities.

President Sirisena also expressed Sri Lanka's commitment, as a partner in the Asia Pacific region, to the productive outcome of the forum making invaluable contribution to the forthcoming Session of the UN Environment Assembly.

On the sidelines, President Sirisena met with Estonian Environment Minister Siim Kiisler, who is also the President of the Fourth Session of the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA 4). Minister Kiisler appreciated Sri Lanka’s initiatives on the themes, food waste, plastic waste and mangrove conservation for the Fourth Session of UNEA 4.

While in Singapore, President Sirisena was hosted for a luncheon by his Singapore counterpart President Halimah Yacob at the Istana. The two leaders reaffirmed the friendship and exchanged views on areas of mutual interest.President Sirisena also met with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on January 25 and discussed several matters of mutual interest and cooperation with a view to further enhancing the growing bilateral relations between the two countries.

Singapore's Social and Family Development Minister and Second Minister for National Development Desmond Lee, accompanied by officials from the Home Affairs Ministry and the Central Narcotic Bureau of Singapore met with President Sirisena and the Sri Lanka delegation to share insights into Singapore’s approach to drug control.A group of prospective Singaporean investors also called on the Sri Lankan President to explore investment opportunities in the hospitality, food processing and agriculture sectors in Sri Lanka.