The new tea factory of Maxims Holdings Company established at Mulleirywa, Ambathale area was opened by the President Maithripala Sirisena yesterday (29).This modern tea factory with an investment of Rs 2 billion, composed of the cutting age technology, a computerized store house complex and most modern office complex and has the capability of making tea with machines and packing systems and other technological procedures.

A business approved by the Sri Lanka Board of Investment, this tea factory will produce high quality tea, primarily for export. It will also provide packing facilities to small and medium sector tea plantations.The President, who unveiled the commemoration plaque to open the factory, engaged in an observation visit of the premises.

The Chairmen of Maxims Holdings former Sri Lankan Ambassador for Russia Dr. Saman Weerasighe and office bearers were present on this occasion.