Deliver knowledge & skills of traditional artistes to the future generations – President

resident Maithripala Sirisena says that a system is needs to deliver the knowledge and skills of traditional artistes in rural areas to the future generation without leaving any room to vanish those skills at the end of their life.

he President pointed out the importance of paying attention at Ministry level in this regard addressing the State ‘Kalabushana’ Awards Ceremony held at the Nelum Pokuna Theatre, today (29).At this awards ceremony nearly 200 artistes were felicitated who rendered a valuable service to the Sri Lankan art field and the President presented Excellence Awards to the artistes.This awards ceremony was organized for the 34th time by the Department of Cultural Affairs.