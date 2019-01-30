Deliver knowledge & skills of traditional artistes to the future generations – President

resident Maithripala Sirisena says that a system is needs to deliver the knowledge and skills of traditional artistes in rural areas to the future generation without leaving any room to vanish those skills at the end of their life.
he President pointed out the importance of paying attention at Ministry level in this regard addressing the State ‘Kalabushana’ Awards Ceremony held at the Nelum Pokuna Theatre, today (29).At this awards ceremony nearly 200 artistes were felicitated who rendered a valuable service to the Sri Lankan art field and the President presented Excellence Awards to the artistes.This awards ceremony was organized for the 34th time by the Department of Cultural Affairs.
President Sirisena appreciated the service rendered by artistes to build a society filled with humanity.The President extended his gratitude to all the artistes who contributed to build a sensible public opinion while preserving the local cinema, stage drama, tele drama and writing fields.
Madam Hema Premadasa, M.H.A. Haleem. Minister of Postal Services & Muslim Religious Affairs, Cultural Affairs Department Director Anusha Gokula Fernando, Prof. Ariyaratne Kaluarachchi senior artistes including Sarathchandra Edirisinghe were among the distinguished invitees.